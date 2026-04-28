UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that construction across the first 14 buildings released at Azizi Venice, its mixed-use community in Dubai South, has reached 39% completion.

Centered around one of the world's largest swimmable lagoons, the project represents a significant step forward for one of the emirate’s most ambitious waterfront developments.

Residences in the first phase are advancing rapidly. Azizi Venice 3 leads at 74% completion, followed by Venice 1 and 2 at 64% and 57% respectively. Venice 4, 5, 8, 9, and 13 are progressing between 42% and 56%.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Azizi Venice is taking shape as one of Dubai’s most distinctive waterfront destinations, bringing together residential, cultural, and lifestyle elements within one cohesive environment. Construction is progressing consistently, with timelines and execution standards firmly maintained."

On completion, Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions.

For this project, Azizi is taking on the role of master developer, responsible for constructing buildings, roads, and all infrastructure. Residences frame the lagoon shoreline, creating a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces.

The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy, said the developer.

Built to mirror Dubai's dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences, it added.

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