RIYADH — Saudi date exports recorded strong growth across key global markets, rising between 39% and 67% in 2025 compared to 2024, according to the National Center for Palms and Dates

With the total value of date exports surpassing SR1.9 billion in 2025 — up 14.3% — four key markets, among more than 125 countries importing Saudi dates, recorded notable increases.

Exports to the Netherlands rose by 47% compared to 2024, while shipments to China increased by 39%.

In South Africa, exports grew by 48%, and Japan recorded the highest increase at 67% year-on-year.

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