RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Syria are exploring the prospect of further enhancing bilateral cooperation in the land transport sector in a way developing and improving the efficiency of the transport system.

Eng. Abdulmajid Al-Tassan, vice president for regulatory affairs at the Saudi Transport General Authority, met with Mohammed Rahal, Syria’s deputy minister of transport, at the authority's headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between the two countries and continuing joint coordination to support the smooth flow of land transport and enhance the integration of supply chains.

The meeting comes within the framework of further improving bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria, and reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in vital sectors, which supports the growth of transport and logistics services between the two countries.

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