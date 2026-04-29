DOHA: Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot and partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain at places at times, according to the Department of Meteorology’s daily forecast.

Offshore conditions will also be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain, while strong winds and high seas are expected later in the day.

Wind inshore will be variable at less than 5 knots initially, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 5–15 knots and gusting to 24 knots at places. Offshore winds will be easterly to northeasterly at first, shifting to northwesterly at 7–17 knots and reaching 24 knots later.

The sea state inshore will be 1–3 feet, rising to 5 feet at places later, while offshore seas will be 2–4 feet, increasing to 8 feet later. Visibility both inshore and offshore will range between 5–9km.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 36°C.

The Qatar Meteorology Department earlier issued a marine warning set to take effect from Wednesday, cautioning of strong winds and high waves offshore that are expected to persist through the weekend.

According to the advisory, offshore wave heights are forecast to range between 3 and 6 feet, with waves occasionally reaching up to 8 feet during the warning period.

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