Muscat: Sohar has emerged as the hottest location in the Sultanate, recording a high of 43.4°C over the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) meteorological stations.

The coastal city topped the temperature chart, followed closely by Qurayyat at 43.3°C and Fahud at 43.2°C. Other areas also experienced intense heat, with Liwa recording 43.1°C and Bidiyah 43.0°C.

Several inland regions reported temperatures above 42°C. Hamra Al Drooa and Yaaloni both recorded 42.5°C, while Al Qabil and Muqshin registered 42.3°C and 42.2°C respectively. Shinas and Al Mudhaibi also remained above the 42°C mark.

In contrast, Jebel Shams recorded the lowest temperature at 10.8°C, highlighting the variation between mountainous and lowland areas.

The data indicates a continued rise in temperatures across Oman, in line with seasonal trends. Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and follow official weather updates as the heat intensifies.

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