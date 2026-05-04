Arab Finance: El-Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (NIPH) logged net profits after tax worth EGP 239.065 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial indicators.

This marks a 91.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, compared to the reported EGP 124.659 million in the same nine months of FY2024/2025.

Meanwhile, sales rose by 98.1% YoY to EGP 1.917 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 968.233 million.

Established in 1962, Nile Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and export of medical and veterinary drugs, and cosmetics.