Arab Finance: Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) registered an 6% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 3rd.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 10.447 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, 2026, compared to EGP 9.894 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company generated revenues of EGP 36.731 billion during the July 2025 to March 2026 period, higher than EGP 32.062 billion in the same nine months a FY earlier.

The company focuses on the production, distribution, market, import, and export of aluminum, raw materials, alloys, and derivatives. It participates in the establishment of companies in different investment sectors, as well as in real estate and financial investment activities.