Doha: Net profits of companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) fell by 3.29% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to QR 12.76 billion, compared with QR 13.19 billion in the same period of 2025.

In a statement published on its website on Sunday, QSE said firms listed on its main market had disclosed their financial results for the period ending on March 31, 2026, excluding Al Faleh Educational Holding Company and the Qatari German Medical Devices.

QSE added that the financial year of Al Faleh Holding Company ends on August 31, while disclosure of the Qatari German Medical Devices' results has been postponed to May 12, 2026.

The statement noted that all financial data for listed companies is available on the QSE website. The QSE's management expressed its gratitude to all listed companies' administrations for their cooperation in promoting the principles of disclosure and transparency.

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