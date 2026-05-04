Arab Finance: Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) generated net profits after tax of EGP 531.310 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, 34.54% year-on-year (YoY) down from EGP 811.655 million, according to the financial indicators.

Meanwhile, sales grew to EGP 7.314 billion from EGP 6.390 billion in the same nine months of FY 2024/2025.

The company is engaged in the agricultural chemicals and fertilizers industry. It produces and distributes products, including ammonium nitrate, ferrosilicon alloy, liquid ammonium nitrate fertilizer, prill ammonium nitrate fertilizer, nitrogen gas, oxygen gas, liquid ammonia, aqua-ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, and silica fume.