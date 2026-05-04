Arab Finance: Egyptian Modern Education Systems’ (MOED) net profits after tax went up 107.49% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial indicators released on May 3rd.

Net profits came in at EGP 1.116 million from July to March this FY, compared to EGP 537,846 in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, net operating revenues surged to EGP 38.162 million from EGP 33.434 million.

Established in 2001, Egyptian Modern Education Systems operates within the consumer services sector, focusing on education services.