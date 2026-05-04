AMMAN — Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) recorded net profits after tax of JD111.026 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with JD110.427 million in the same period in 2025.

The leading mining company stressed that data disclosed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) showed net sales rising to JD326.485 million, up from JD288.286 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of 13.25 per cent.

Earnings per share during the period amounted to 36.9 per cent of the nominal share value, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The company reported a 4.2 per cent increase in phosphate production and a 40 per cent rise in phosphoric acid output.

Sales of phosphoric acid rose by 16 per cent, while fertiliser sales rose by 2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The results indicated positive performance in production, marketing, and financial results, despite regional challenges and higher raw material prices, highlighting operational efficiency and sound business planning.

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