Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the local market varied on Monday, May 4th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice went up by 0.4% to EGP 33.8 per kilogram, while packaged flour declined by 10.5% to EGP 25.8 per kilogram.

Sugar also fell by 10.8% to cost EGP 34.1 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of sunflower oil reached EGP 98.4 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 1.6%.

As for vegetables, the tomatoes’ price dropped to EGP 26.9 per kilogram, whereas the onions fell by 1.1% to EGP 15.2 per kilogram.

On the other hand, the price of potatoes climbed by 6% to EGP 13.6 per kilogram.