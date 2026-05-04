RIYADH — The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced on Sunday an increase in the operational capacity of the Haramain High-Speed Train for Hajj, providing more than 2.21 million seats.

The route — starting from Makkah and passing through Jeddah stations, King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah — is expected to transport pilgrims on more than 5,300 trips.

According to SAR, 35 electric trains are provided for transportation, each with a capacity of 417 passengers.

The trains also reach up to 300 km/h at the maximum speed over a 453 km network.

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