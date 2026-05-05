The U.S. trade deficit widened in March as ​an artificial ⁠intelligence investment boom pulled in imports, more ‌than offsetting an increase in exports, which were partly ​boosted by petroleum shipments amid the Middle East conflict.

The ​trade gap ​increased 4.4% to $60.3 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census ⁠Bureau said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the trade deficit rising to $60.9 billion in March.

Trade subtracted 1.30 percentage points ​from ‌gross domestic product growth ⁠in the ⁠first quarter. The economy grew at a 2.2% annualized ​rate last quarter. Imports increased ‌2.3% to $381.2 billion in ⁠March.

Goods imports rose 3.6% to $302.2 billion, boosted by a surge in capital goods to a record high of $120.7 billion. Exports increased 2.0% to a an all-time high of $320.9 billion. Goods exports surged 3.1% to a record high $213.5 billion amid a rise in ‌the shipments of petroleum.

The U.S.-Israeli ⁠war with Iran, which has disrupted ​oil shipments and raised crude prices, will likely further boost petroleum exports in the ​months ‌ahead. The U.S. is a net ⁠oil exporter.

(Reporting by ​Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )