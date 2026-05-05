The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced significant progress on the Taif Road extension project, which is now 65% completed.

The project is a key component of the first batch of the Main & Ring Road Axes Development Program, launched by RCRC at a total investment of SAR13 billion ($3.4 billion).

Spanning 9.7km from the Laban neighborhood to the Qiddiya project, the road serves as a major arterial route to accommodate the city’s rapid growth, said RCRC in a statement.

It features four main lanes and is designed to handle traffic volumes of up to 440,000 vehicles per day, it added.

A standout feature of the project is the “Wadi Bridge,” a landmark structure spanning 500m in length and 47m in width, serving as a defining engineering element of the development, said RCRC in a statement.

Upon completion, the project will create a direct and seamless link between residential neighborhoods and major development destinations, most notably Qiddiya City.

This enhanced connectivity is expected to support accelerated urban growth and promote a more integrated urban fabric across Riyadh, said the statement.

Ultimately, the Taif Road extension forms part of a broader infrastructure development framework aimed at enhancing quality of life. It aligns closely with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a seamlessly connected, sustainable, and thriving city, it added.

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