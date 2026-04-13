Jazeera Airways held its second online media briefing to provide an operational update as Kuwait International Airport remains temporarily closed for 43 days.

The airline reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to serving the Kuwait market and community and maintaining the country’s global connectivity, while confirming full readiness to resume operations from its dedicated Jazeera Terminal (T5) immediately upon receiving official approvals.

Operational Resilience at Scale

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer Barathan Pasupathi highlighted the scale and agility of the airline’s response: “Despite Kuwait International Airport being closed for 43 days, Jazeera Airways has successfully redeployed its operations with flexibility and efficiency. To date, we have transported 73,655 passengers through five operational hubs — including Qaisumah, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Cairo in Egypt.”

He added: “We extend our sincere appreciation to the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, as well as the Ministries of Interior and Health, for their continued efforts to protect the people of Kuwait and enable us to maintain connectivity to the world.”

Operational Expansion and Passenger Experience

Chief Executive - Government Affairs Naser Al Obaid outlined the rapid and seamless expansion of operations at Hall 8, Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref.

The airline has established a fully equipped 2,500 sqm facility to support passengers, significantly enhancing efficiency and comfort.

“Through the support of authorities, we reduced total journey time from 17 hours to 11.5 hours a significant improvement in passenger experience,” Al Obaid said.

Operational highlights to date:

• 2,300 flights operated

• 400,000 seats offered

• 27 cities connected across 10 countries

• Expansion target: 37 cities

Pasupathi added: “We are currently operating up to 20 flights daily from Mishref, with plans to increase this to 26 shortly. Our infrastructure allows us to scale up to 40 flights per day from this location.”

Supporting Workforce Mobility and Cargo Continuity

Director of Projects and Infrastructure Dhari Al Awwad confirmed new approvals enabling broader passenger movement: “Passengers holding valid Kuwaiti work visas can now travel via Saudi Arabia through Dammam and Qaisumah, marking a significant step in restoring workforce mobility.”

On cargo operations, Pasupathi emphasised: “We continue to actively support Kuwait’s supply chain by transporting essential goods, including fresh produce and poultry, ensuring market food supplies during these exceptional circumstances.”

Scaling Up for Peak Demand

Looking ahead, Pasupathi confirmed readiness to scale operations rapidly: “We are preparing to reach up to 60% of our operating capacity by next month. With May being a peak period driven by Hajj demand, we are well-positioned to respond.”

He noted:

• 14 aircraft stationed in Dammam

• Jazeera now the largest operator at Dammam Airport

• 450 employees deployed across operational hubs

• 90% of fleet and crew activated

“This must be clear: we are doing all of this for Kuwait. Our frontline teams are fully committed to supporting our community while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

Ready to Return

On resumption of operations from Kuwait, Al Obaid emphasised: “We fully align with government directives. While the return will be phased, Jazeera Airways stands ready to redeploy immediately and reconnect Kuwait to its network — including new destinations where required.”

Pasupathi concluded: “In aviation, there is one principle we never compromise on: safety first. Every decision we make is grounded in safety, regulatory compliance, and real demand. Within seven days of restarting, we launched nine destinations, expanded to 17 within 10 days, and today serve 27 cities with flights operating at full capacity. We remain committed to serving our community to the fullest extent possible.”

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