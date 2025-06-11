ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Creative Media Authority (CMA) has signed an agreement with NG9 Group, a dynamic consortium comprising Nirvana Holding, Gewan Holding, and 9Yards Group, for a multi-sector strategic collaboration.

The partnership will initially deliver two feature films and a 10-episode TV series, with a total value of AED55 million (US$15 million), set for global distribution.

Principal photography is slated to begin in September, employing local crews and integrating Emirati talent both on-screen and behind the scenes, aligning with the Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s enhanced rebate programme designed to showcase Emirati culture and heritage.

As part of the collaboration, CMA will provide valuable services such as location support, talent development initiatives, talent casting and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) cashback rebate.

NG9 Group will extend preferential rates on hotels, car rentals, flights, and tourism-related services to projects supported by the ADFC, including special vehicle rentals, such as yachts, private jets.

Khalid Khouri, Director of Industry Development at the Creative Media Authority, said, “As we work to position Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leading creative hubs, expanding our local industry offering remains a core focus. This exciting new partnership with extensive NG9 team opens up fresh opportunities for investment and collaboration, driving growth across the local economy.”

Alaa Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of NG9 Holding, said, “Aligned with our commitment to advancing the UAE’s economy through innovation, local partnerships, sustainability, and community engagement, we are proud to collaborate with CMA. This partnership will not only deliver internationally distributed creative content but will also create career opportunities for talented young filmmakers from Abu Dhabi.”

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said, “This collaboration adds value and aligns with our vision to attract additional production partners who can leverage and utilise our rebate programme – including those partners who are able to reflect our wide variety of filming locations on screen, employ our talented production specialists and businesses and showcase the rich cultural and social heritage of Abu Dhabi in engaging television and film content.”

Rami Tmaish, General Manager of 9Yards Pictures, expressed his optimism about the partnership, highlighting its role in showcasing Emirati creativity on a global stage.

He confirmed that efforts are already underway to identify Emirati talent in acting, directing, and writing to empower them locally and internationally. He also noted that this initiative will build a strong production ecosystem to enhance the presence of Emirati content with a modern and globally resonant spirit.