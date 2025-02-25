PHOTO
Iraq is advancing plans to develop silica sand and waste-to-energy projects this year, a spokesperson of the National Investment Commission (NIC) said.
Hanan Jassim told Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Monday that NIC is conducting a feasibility study for production of high-purity (98 percent) silica sand, a crucial raw material for production of semiconductors.
The sector has the potential to contribute up to $100 billion annually to Iraq’s economy, she said.
Jassim said the country’s second waste-to-energy project will be built in Abu Ghraib in Baghdad governorate following the successful award of the first project in Nahrawan.
The Nahrawan project, designed to handle 3,000 tonnes/day of waste and generate 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity, was awarded to Shanghai-based SUS Environment.
The Abu Ghraib waste-to-energy project is expected to procured on the same lines as the Nahrawan project, according to previous NIC statements.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
