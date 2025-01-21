Iraq has awarded a contract for the construction of a plant for the production of 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity from waste, according to a report by the official Iraqi News Agency.

The plant, located in Nahrawan in the capital Baghdad is Iraq’s first waste-to-energy project and has the capacity to handle nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste a day.

The project is part of plans to build waste-to-energy plants in various parts of Iraq to expand reliance on clean energy, the report said. While the Agency report didn't disclose the name of the contractor, previous local media report have stated that the plant will be constructed by China’s Shanghai SUS Environment Co.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

