Morocco is in negotiations with several UAE companies to launch wind energy projects in its southern provinces in Western Sahara, press reports have said.

As part of its ambitious plan to increase renewable energy’s share to 52 percent by 2030, Rabat is reportedly negotiating the wind energy projects with Masdar, AMEA Power, and Taqa, the US-based Attaqa website said.

The expected investments for wind energy projects in Morocco’s southern provinces in Western Sahara, currently under negotiation, range between $8 billion and $10 billion, with a production capacity reaching 5,000 megawatts (MW), it said.

According to the report, Western Sahara currently hosts four operational wind stations with a total capacity of approximately 750 MW. These are Tarfaya (300 MW), Aftissat (200 MW), Laayoune (50 MW), and Akhfenir (200 MW). Upcoming projects include Boujdour (300 MW) and Tiskrad (100 MW), the Attaqa report noted.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

