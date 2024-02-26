Iraq has extended the bid submission deadline for the construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the capital Baghdad to 31 March 2024, the National Investment Commission (NIC) said in a statement.

The previous deadline was 8 March 2024.

The project, located in Nahrawan area, is being procured on Design, Build, Own, and Operate (DBOO) basis and is designed to handle nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste, according to previous NIC statements. The commission has specified a generation efficiency higher than 30 percent and a landfill rate less than 5 percent for this project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.