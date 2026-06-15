Arab Finance: Egypt has launched a 15-day initiative to streamline the issuance of work permits for foreign employees in tourist establishments, according to a statement.

The initiative, launched in cooperation with the Egyptian Tourism Federation (ETF), is part of the state's efforts to enhance the investment climate and support the tourism sector, given its vital role in driving the national economy’s growth.

As of June 15th, the program will support foreigners employed in tourism-related businesses across several key destinations, including Luxor, South Sinai, the Red Sea Governorate, the North Coast, and El Alamein, with the possibility to expand to other governorates in the future.

The ministry will receive work permit applications in the targeted areas, with permits to be issued within two working days of submission. The process is intended to reduce administrative burdens on tourism investors and improve the efficiency of employment procedures across the sector.

The program will support operational stability in the tourism sector and create an investment-friendly working environment. It will also safeguard workers' rights and regulate employment conditions as per the applicable laws and professional standards.

During fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Egypt’s tourism revenues hit a record high at $16.7 billion, recording a growth rate of 56.1%, the highest in almost 10 years.

Fitch Solutions previously anticipated that the number of tourists arriving in Egypt would increase by 4.5% to reach 18.56 million in 2026.

Last March, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi announced receiving 244 requests to support the expansion of the country’s hotel capacity with investments estimated at EGP 16 billion.