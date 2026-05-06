Arab Finance: Egypt’s tourism sector recorded a 21% growth in 2025, which continued at the beginning of 2026 with a monthly increase of 20% when compared to last year, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi noted.

Fathi pointed out that despite the current crisis in the region, tourism diversity, flexibility, and effective marketing are what distinguish Egypt.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Fathi reviewed plans to stimulate the sector, including encouraging airlines to continue operating flights to Egypt, conducting field visits, and collaborating with the private sector to enhance competitiveness.

This is in addition to the swift implementation of joint promotional campaigns, close market monitoring, and a rapid response to any misinformation.

For his part, Madbouly stressed the need to strengthen mechanisms to drive more inbound tourism to Egypt, calling for facilitating various procedures related to the entry and exit of tourists through all airports and various ports.

In March, Fathi revealed that the Ministry of Tourism received 244 requests to support the expansion of Egypt's hotel capacity with investments estimated at EGP 16 billion.