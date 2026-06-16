Arab Finance: Tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 4% between January and the first week of June despite regional tensions and challenges facing the global travel industry, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy revealed.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Egyptian Tourism Federation (ETF), Fathy said transportation, particularly air travel, remains one of the biggest challenges facing the tourism sector worldwide.

He noted that higher global fuel prices had increased operating and transportation costs, adding pressure on the industry.

To mitigate the impact, Egypt has introduced incentive programs aimed at maintaining inbound tourism flows and air traffic to the country, Fathy said. The measures helped preserve tourism despite some booking cancellations linked to current regional developments.

Tourism is one of Egypt's most important economic sectors and a key source of national income, Fathy said, adding that the government views the private sector as a strategic partner in achieving growth targets for the industry.

The minister also highlighted that the government is working closely with the ETF and industry stakeholders to implement flexible marketing plans that can adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

Additionally, Fathy said the ministry's strategy to highlight Egypt's diverse tourism offerings has helped strengthen the country's position as a comprehensive destination providing a wide range of travel experiences.

He added that the Egyptian Tourism Authority is using technology-driven marketing tools and targeted campaigns to reach key markets.

Over the past two months, Egypt has hosted international influencers, bloggers, familiarization trips, and meetings with major tour operators as part of its promotional efforts.

Fathy also referred to the positive international exposure generated by recent meetings of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) hosted in Egypt.

Moreover, the minister highlighted that investments in infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and transportation networks, have improved connectivity between tourist destinations and supported the sector's development.