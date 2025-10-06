Riyadh: Almarai Company posted 5.78% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 1.99 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 1.88 billion in 9M-24.

Net sales hit SAR 16.60 billion as of 30 September 2025, up 4.96% from SAR 15.82 billion a year earlier, according to the consolidated income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.01 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 1.91 in the same period last year.

Financial Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits of Almarai jumped by 7.50% to SAR 613.23 million from SAR 570.45 million in the July-September 2024.

The sales also increased by 6.59% to SAR 5.55 billion during July-September 2024 from SAR 5.20 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.

Quarterly, the net profits in Q3-25 fell by 5.19% when compared to SAR 646.86 million in Q2-25, while the revenues grew by 4.99% from SAR 5.28 billion.

