Cairo: GB Corp’s stock is currently trading within an uptrend extending back to 2024, maintaining its movement above the main trend line, according to Mubasher Research.

This reflects the strength of the upward trend that has dominated the stock for several years.

As for the weekly chart, it shows that the stock has recently rebounded from the ascending trend line, affirming buyers' adherence to key support areas and the continued positive risk appetite for the stock.

On the other hand, the stock is currently facing a significant resistance area near the EGP 23.8 level, which represents both the main moving average and the midline of the Bollinger Band indicator, making it a pivotal testing point in the technical trajectory.

Turning Point

Crossing this level with a clear weekly close would mark a significant turning point for the stock in the short term, as it would open the door to resuming the upward trend that has dominated the stock for several years, targeting EGP 26.00 to EGP 27.00 as the next technical targets.

As long as the stock remains above the uptrend and does not lose the support of the recent bottom, it is recommended to closely monitor it over the coming period, as it may witness a strong movement if it breaks the aforementioned resistance.

Price Action Summary

The stock's performance since the beginning of 2025 has confirmed an upward trend, gradually rising from levels near 16.00 and continuing to establish higher lows.

The rise was punctuated by a period of fluctuation and consolidation in May and June around the 22.00 to 25.00 area, an important area for position exchanges.

During August, the stock succeeded in achieving a new yearly high near 27.00. Then, a clear and sharp weakening in purchasing power emerged, and the stock entered a deep correction in September.

Company Overview

GB Corporation is a leading company in the services, industrial products, and automotive sectors in the Egyptian market. It has extensive experience in providing integrated solutions, including manufacturing, distribution, and services related to the automotive sector.

The group can meet the needs of the local and regional market through the diversity of its activities and its strategy based on expansion and sustainability.

Its market cap amounts to approximately EGP 24.5 billion with 1.09 billion shares outstanding, representing a relative weight of 1.57% on the EGX30 index.

Disclaimer:

This analysis is based on technical analysis tools and reflects a comprehensive analytical view that may vary depending on interpretation methods.

It does not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make investment decisions. This is intended solely for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor, based on their financial situation and investment goals.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).