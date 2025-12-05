Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib took part in the bell-ringing ceremony to open Tuesday’s trading session at the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), marking the completion of the Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company's (Egytrans) acquisition of the National Transport and Overseas Services Co. (NOSCO), as per a statement.

El-Khatib said that recent developments in the EGX indicate the capital market’s ability to offer financial instruments that support companies’ growth plans and improve market performance.

He added that the state is working to strengthen the institutional framework of the capital market through updated rules and tools that increase investment appeal.

The minister also noted that the performance of the exchange reflects the performance of the economy, explaining that improvements point to the direction of current economic trends.

Moreover, he outlined the government’s reliance on four core policy pillars—fiscal, monetary, trade, and state ownership—when shaping its economic approach.

El-Khatib stated that the ongoing work represents a step in modernising the capital market, and that Egypt aims to advance toward the top 50 countries globally in capital market indicators and economic competitiveness.

He pointed out this goal is underway and that international comparisons show Egypt is progressing at a measured pace.