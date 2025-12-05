Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Thursday’s trading session with a mixed note after the EGX30 index rose by 0.38% to 41,499.07 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.17% to 4,308.47 points.

The EGX35-LV edged down by 0.08% to 4,516.74 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session higher by 0.27% at 12,464.64 points and at 16,585.04, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 7.407 billion through the exchange of 4.964 billion shares over 140,295 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.918 trillion.

Egyptians took over 89.69% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 7.04% and 3.27%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 77.41% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 22.58%.

Foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 75.339 billion. Arab and Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 55.194 million and EGP 20.144 million, respectively.