Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by rising oil prices and growing expectations ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with investors awaiting key economic data for clearer insight into the Fed's future interest rate decisions.

Oil prices were steady on Thursday, with the market focused on Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil assets, while stalled peace talks tempered expectations of a deal restoring Russian oil flows.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Saudi National Bank , the country's biggest lender by assets, rising 1.6% and telecoms firm Etihad Etisalat Co finishing 2.9% higher.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.3%. The kingdom's non-oil private sector business activity expanded at its fastest rate in 10 months in November, driven by robust demand and increased hiring, although new order growth slowed from the previous month, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.4%, led by a 3.6% jump in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties . In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%. U.S. private payrolls fell by 32,000 in November, the steepest decline in more than two-and-a-half years, Wednesday's ADP report showed. However, still-low layoff levels indicate this weakness might not accurately represent the labour market's underlying strength. Traders now see an 89% probability of an interest rate cut next week, based on the CME FedWatch tool, and major brokerages likewise anticipate easing at the December 9–10 meeting. Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar. The Qatari index eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.4% higher.

Saudi Arabia rose 0.5% to 10,626

Abu Dhabi was up 0.4% to 9,914

Dubai gained 0.4% to 5,928

Qatar eased 0.1% to 10,713

Egypt added 0.4% to 41,499

Bahrain dropped 0.2% to 2,044

Oman increased 0.4% to 5,861

Kuwait rose 0.6% to 9,478

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Tasim Zahid)