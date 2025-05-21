Etihad Airways has reported a profit of 685 million UAE dirhams ($186.5 million) for the first quarter of 2025, up 30% year-on-year, driven by strong demand and efficiency gains.

Robust passenger and cargo business saw the airline’s total revenue saw a 15% uptick to AED 6.6 billion compared to the AED 987 million earned in Q1 2024, Etihad said.

Passenger numbers rose 16% year-on-year to 5 million, with passenger revenue climbing to AED 5.5 billion.

Etihad, which is speculated to announce a decision regarding its IPO later this year, is currently in the midst of a fleet expansion drive as part of its a $7 billion investment plan over the next five years to double the size of its fleet by 2030.

Last week, following the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UAE, Etihad also confirmed an order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft.

According to its CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad is expecting a growth between 15% to 20%, with plans to have 100 planes in its fleet very soon.

