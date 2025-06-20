Arab Finance: El Nasr Clothing and Textiles Company (KABO) posted a consolidated net profits of EGP 9.402 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the financial results showed.

The recorded net profits were 95% lower than the registered in EGP 193.064 million in the same nine months of FY 2023/2024.

Net sales hiked by 14% year on year (YoY) to EGP 825.392 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 726.792 million.

As for the standalone net profits after tax, they plunged by 76% YoY to EGP 23.001 million from EGP 94.861 million.

Non-consolidated revenues declined by 4% YoY to EGP 272.130 million from EGP 283.923 million

Meanwhile, the basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.049 from EGP 0.204.