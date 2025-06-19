The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, which aims to further boost the city’s international visibility, diversify the destination offering, elevate guest experiences, and nurture next-generation industry talent.

The MoU extends the long-standing collaborative efforts between DET and Marriott International, and marks another important step in advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Signed by Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, and Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, the MoU reinforces their commitment to accelerate the growth of the city’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The MoU sets the foundation for potential collaborations whereby Dubai will be prominently promoted to guests worldwide through Marriott International’s portfolio of hotels.

In addition, potential joint marketing initiatives including multi-channel advertising, high-impact social media campaigns, and influencer collaborations will spotlight Dubai’s unique attractions, cultural heritage, and exceptional experiences, aiming to drive wider international awareness and visitor demand.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said, “The growth and resilience of our tourism sector is driven by robust strategies and the collective commitment of forward-thinking partners such as Marriott International. The new MoU is inspired by visionary leadership to ensure Dubai remains at the forefront of global tourism and hospitality innovation. By leveraging the reach and expertise of one of the world’s most prominent hotel groups, we are amplifying Dubai’s global profile and delivering richer experiences to our visitors. As we pursue the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, such alliances embody the spirit of public-private collaboration that define Dubai’s continued success in delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors from around the world.”

Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, added, “We are proud to have a portfolio of over 50 hotels in Dubai across all segments – select, premium and luxury, that align with the diversity of experiences the city offers for every type of traveller. DET continues to set an example of unity and cohesion between the public and private sector, and their collaboration has been an integral part of our long-standing legacy and success in this market. We remain committed to working with DET to deliver memorable moments to guests from across the globe and provide them with an opportunity to unlock and discover experiences in this beautiful destination.”

Plans include the integration of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, culinary scene, and immersive experiences into Marriott International’s seasonal travel packages and within the group’s loyalty programme offering. This initiative aims to provide guests with authentic, locally-curated experiences, deepening their connection with the city and supporting Dubai’s position as a must-visit destination.

The collaboration between DET and Marriott International highlights the strength of Dubai’s public-private partnerships in driving sustained tourism sector growth, evidenced by a robust performance so far in 2025. Dubai welcomed 7.15 million international overnight visitors in the first four months of this year, up 7 percent on the same period last year. This follows a record 18.72 million visitors, who arrived in Dubai in 2024, a 9 percent YoY growth.

To further elevate service standards, DET’s Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) will deliver specialised training for hotel staff through its Dubai Way programme, featuring customised training modules focused on customer service excellence, cultural awareness, and guest relations, ensuring that hospitality professionals deliver world-class service tailored to diverse global visitors.

The MoU reflects DET’s ongoing efforts to establish meaningful partnerships, including the Hospitality Apprenticeship Programme for Emiratis launched by DCT and Marriott International in March 2025. Through this initiative, students receive exclusive internship and mentorship opportunities with industry leaders, further supporting Dubai’s talent development agenda and specifically helping to build a broad pool of home-grown talent for the tourism workforce.

With over 80 properties and 23,000 rooms across 23 renowned brands in the UAE – including 59 properties in Dubai alone – Marriott International continues to play a key role in shaping the city’s hospitality landscape. DET’s collaboration with Marriott International is part of its broader strategy to engage global industry leaders in shaping a future-ready tourism sector.