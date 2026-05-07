Arab Finance: Al Khair River for Development, Agricultural Investment, and Environmental Services' (KRDI) capital increase subscription was 98.65% covered, as per a disclosure.

With Qatar National Bank (QNB) acting as the subscription recipient, investors subscribed to about 1.874 billion shares out of the total offered, leaving around 25.608 million shares unsubscribed, or 1.35% of the offering.

This came after the Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) approval on March 29th for the company to increase its issued capital by EGP 190 million, through the issuance of 1.9 billion shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.10, to EGP 390 million from EGP 200 million.

It is worth noting that the subscription period ran from April 14th to May 3rd.