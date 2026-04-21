Arab Finance: The board of Raya Customer Experience (RAYA CX) approved the establishment of a new company operating in outsourcing and recruitment services with a capital of EGP 250,000, according to a bourse filing.

RAYA CX will hold a 98% stake in the planned unit, authorizing its CEO to take all required measures.

In November 2025, the EGX-listed company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based RSVP to expand its operations in Europe and the MENA region.

Founded in 2001, RAYA CX is a provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services and contact center outsourcing services on a global level. It offers customer experience management, back office services, inside sales channel management, professional services, and digital services.