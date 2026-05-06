ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and M42, announced a strategic partnership with Human Life CORD Japan Inc. (HLC), to localise the development and clinical application of umbilical cord–derived stem cell therapies in Abu Dhabi.

This step represents a significant milestone in expanding access to stem cell therapies across the UAE and the wider MENA region, further reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global leader in advanced healthcare, life sciences and precision medicine.

The collaboration brings together Abu Dhabi Biobank’s large-scale biobanking, advanced capabilities and translational research infrastructure with HLC’s proprietary MSC technology platform and clinical development expertise. The collaboration aims to accelerate regionally relevant, tailor-made regenerative therapies that address priority health challenges across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Within the framework of this partnership, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi further reinforces its commitment to supporting innovative research and expanding access to life-saving treatments by enabling the utilisation of public cord blood banking services offered by the biobank through the donation option, while overseeing the related operational activities.

Furthermore, this strategic partnership aims, for the first time in the UAE, to establish one of the first localised GMP manufacturing and clinical translation pathways for Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell (UC-MSC) therapies, supporting end-to-end development from biospecimen access to clinical application, thereby strengthening regional resilience.

Dr. Asma AlMannaei, Executive Director of Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi Biobank’s evolution, from enabling cord blood donation to shaping regenerative medicine across the UAE and MENA region. This joint initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s shift from reactive healthcare to proactive, prevention led health prioritising innovation and improved quality of life, cementing the Emirates' position as a leading global destination for healthcare and life sciences.”

Through this partnership, Abu Dhabi Biobank and Human Life CORD will prioritise the development and clinical translation of MSC therapies tailored to unmet health needs in the region, advancing precision-based regenerative therapies that support efforts to reduce the growing burden of chronic, non-communicable diseases.

Paul Downey, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Biobank, said, “This partnership is a powerful example of how advanced biobanking infrastructure can be directly connected to therapeutic innovation. Abu Dhabi Biobank provides not only access to high-quality biological materials, but also the data, governance and translational pathways required to move regenerative therapies from research into clinical reality.”

Abu Dhabi Biobank contributes a regionally unparalleled infrastructure, including access to public cord blood banking services, automated cryogenic storage for cord-derived materials, and integrated clinical, genomic and real-world health data. Its platform enables robust patient stratification, translational research, regulatory engagement and clinical trial facilitation, all within a nationally governed framework aligned with international biobanking standards.

Masamitsu Harata, Founder, President and CEO, Human Life CORD Japan Inc., stated, “Human Life CORD was founded on the belief that umbilical cord–derived MSCs can transform the treatment of chronic and degenerative diseases. It brings deep expertise in proprietary UC-MSC isolation, expansion and quality control technologies, alongside a clinically mature regenerative medicine pipeline.”