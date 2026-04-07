AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday began a field inspection tour of several sites in Jordan’s southern governorates, the public service broadcaster Al Mamlaka reported.

The tour began in Maan, where Hassan visited the Al Mohammadiyah Sub-Health Center in the Qasbah district. He ordered renovations at the facility and called for additional medical staff, Al Mamlaka said.

Hassan also revisited schools in Al Mohammadiyah that he had inspected in February last year. The schools have since undergone expansion and modernization.

During the visit, Hassan inspected Fatima Al Zahraa Coeducational Basic School, established under the first phase of a corporate social responsibility initiative. The school is set to open in the upcoming academic year and can accommodate more than 800 students. It includes 24 classrooms, laboratories and a theater. Hassan praised the private sector’s role in supporting the project, Al Mamlaka said.

In Karak, Hassan directed officials to expedite the tendering process for a new emergency and ambulance center in the northern part of the governorate. The facility is expected to cover 7,000 square meters and cost about JD7 million, providing comprehensive emergency services to nearby communities.

He also called for accelerating work on a new forest project in Qatraneh, including the planting of 50,000 trees. The initiative is part of a national afforestation plan aimed at planting 1 million trees annually.

Hassan also stressed the need to address environmental challenges at the entrance to the governorate, calling for practical and timely solutions.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

