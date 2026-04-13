Saudi Arabia - Qiddiya Investment Company has announced that it has signed an agreement with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) for joint collaboration on the establishment of the Qiddiya Sports Medical Centre in Riyadh, aimed at delivering specialised sports medicine services in line with international standards.

The move comes as part of Qiddiya's efforts to develop a dedicated centre providing sports medicine services to professional athletes, emerging talents, and members of the wider community, contributing to the advancement of sports-related healthcare in the kingdom, said a statement from the company.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of KFSH in Riyadh, with its CEO Dr. Majid Alfayyadh and Abdullah AlDawood, the Board Member and Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Under the pact, KFSH will provide technical and operational support for the project, in addition to overseeing the operation of the centre, ensuring the delivery of integrated services that combine clinical excellence with research and innovation in specialised healthcare.

The Qiddiya Sports Medical Centre will offer a comprehensive range of services, including injury prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and performance optimization, supporting the continued development of the Kingdom’s sports sector and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to Qiddiya, this collaboration reflects joint efforts to enhance integration between the healthcare and sports sectors and to support the development of advanced infrastructure that contributes to the growth of sports in the Kingdom.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025.

It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, it added.

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