Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Defense (MOD) and National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) have launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) stages for the Chronic Kidney Disease Care and National Dialysis Services Project.

The project aims to partner with private operators to deliver comprehensive renal care services to a minimum of 11,500 patients across the Kingdom, according to a press statement issued by NCP

The project is divided into four packages, each serving a minimum number of patients across several regions to ensure broad geographic coverage and accessibility.

Detailed about size and geographical coverage will be disclosed at the RFP stage.

Contract type is Design, Re-purpose, Finance and Maintain (DRFM) plus Clinical Services for a duration six years.

The selected operators will be responsible for provision of facilities, equipment and IT services, supply qualified staff and manage clinical and non-clinical operations

The clinical services will include:

In-centre haemodialysis (HD)

Home haemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

Vascular access procedures

Outpatient department (OPD) services

The submission window is from 4 May 2026 to 15 June 2026

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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