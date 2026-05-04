ABU DHABI - The fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger”, marking the largest industrial gathering witnessed by the UAE.

The event, held from 4th to 7th May, brings together ministers, business leaders, investors, industrialists, innovators and youth, alongside representatives of media organisations.

This year’s edition covers an exhibition area of 88,000 square metres, reflecting a 30 percent increase compared to last year, while the number of exhibitors has risen to 1,245, marking a 73 percent increase compared to 2025, representing all seven emirates.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 spans 12 priority industries including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, energy, mobility, and sustainable materials. The scale of this year’s event reinforces the UAE’s long term industrial direction and commitment to an economy built to keep building.

Created to advance the UAE’s industrial strategy, the platform operates as a national mechanism for turning ambition into action by convening industrial priorities, capabilities, and opportunities into one place.