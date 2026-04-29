In a major step forward in tackling one of the country’s leading causes of death, the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Health, National Priority Programmes, and the Wits Diagnostic Innovation Hub (DIH), has developed South Africa’s first National Diabetes (HbA1c) Dashboard.

The NHLS said the dashboard, which was developed through a multidisciplinary effort, integrates expertise from the NHLS Corporate Data Warehouse (CDW), National Priority Programmes, and the Department of Chemical Pathology at the University of the Witwatersrand.

NHLS CEO, Professor Koleka Mlisana, said that it leverages NHLS laboratory data from across the country to deliver a near-real-time nationwide view of diabetes control.

“This platform transforms how we use laboratory data from retrospective reporting to real-time action. It equips healthcare workers with the information needed to respond faster and improve patient outcomes,” Mlisana said.

A national health crisis

The NHLS said this comes amid growing calls from civil society for urgent, coordinated action to address diabetes, now widely recognised as a national health crisis.

For the first time, the dashboard provides a near-real-time, nationwide view of diabetes control, using NHLS laboratory data refreshed within 48 hours.

This enables clinicians and programme managers to identify high-risk patients earlier, monitor and control, and intervene more rapidly to prevent complications.

“This dashboard represents a significant leap forward in how we use laboratory data to improve patient care. Innovation is central to the NHLS strategy and values, and this platform demonstrates our commitment to leveraging data to strengthen the health system,” the CEO said.

The dashboard transforms how diabetes data is accessed and used.

Previously, data was shared via monthly Excel-based reports, which required manual analysis and distribution across provinces, districts, and facilities, delaying timely intervention.

The new dashboard eliminates these inefficiencies by offering live, continuously updated data, refreshed within 48 hours.

This innovation also provides healthcare practitioners with immediate access to critical patient information, enabling faster clinical decision-making and more targeted interventions.

Diagnostic innovation

Beyond clinical care, the dashboard strengthens accountability and system performance, allowing health authorities to monitor trends across provinces and target interventions where they are most needed.

This innovation positions the NHLS as a key partner in building a coordinated, data-driven, evidence-based national response to diabetes.

It also supports the National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (2022–2027), with a target to ensure that 50% of diabetics on treatment achieve control.

For the first time, South Africa has a dedicated diabetes surveillance system to assess levels of control in the public sector.

“By providing near-real-time insights, we are empowering healthcare workers to respond faster, intervene earlier, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients living with diabetes across South Africa,” the CEO added.

The dashboard is accessible to healthcare practitioners across South Africa, ensuring that those on the frontlines of care have the tools they need to respond effectively and efficiently.

This initiative reinforces the NHLS’s role as a leader in diagnostic innovation and its ongoing commitment to supporting the public health sector with cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient care and health system performance.

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