GENEVA: The World Health Organisation confirmed on Thursday that the Hantavirus strain identified in the outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius is the "Andes" variant, which is capable of person-to-person transmission.

In a statement released on 14 May, the WHO reported that the total number of cases linked to the vessel has reached 11. This figure includes eight laboratory-confirmed cases, two probable cases, and one inconclusive case currently being monitored in the United States.

The outbreak has resulted in three deaths to date, representing a case fatality rate of approximately 27%. Health officials noted that all known infections occurred among individuals who had been on board the ship.

While Hantaviruses are typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, the Andes strain—native to South America—is unique for its ability to spread between humans via close contact.

The WHO continues to coordinate with international maritime and health authorities to monitor passengers who have since disembarked. Although the fatality rate is high, the organisation currently assesses the overall global risk as low, pending further epidemiological investigation into the primary source of the infection.