MUSCAT: The Day Care Unit at Khoula Hospital has commenced cochlear implant surgeries in accordance with the latest international medical practices.

Cochlear implantation is an advanced medical procedure for treating severe to profound hearing loss. The technology relies on a precise electronic device that is surgically implanted to directly stimulate the auditory nerve, enabling the patient to regain auditory.

The introduction of cochlear implant surgery is part of the hospital’s ongoing development of its healthcare infrastructure and enhanced capacity to provide precise surgical interventions without the need for extended hospitalisation, with patients discharged on the same day and receiving comprehensive post-operative auditory rehabilitation and follow-up programmes.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Rahbi, Senior Consultant in Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery, said that the ear surgery team of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Al Nahdha Hospital has been performing ear surgeries in the day clinic section at Khoula Hospital over the past few months. Approximately 70 surgeries were performed during the past two months, including tympanoplasty, stapes replacement and correction of the ossicles.

A cochlear implant surgery was also performed for a child suffering from severe hearing loss in both ears. The operation took about an hour and a half, during which the device was also examined, and the necessary X-rays were taken to ensure that it was positioned correctly.

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