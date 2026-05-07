Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially launched the National Strategy for Vector Surveillance and the “Rased” electronic programme in Muscat on Thursday. The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Undersecretary for Health Affairs at Ministry of Health. This strategic move aims to strengthen the leadership of the public health system and raise the level of national readiness by transitioning from traditional reactive measures to a proactive, science-based approach.

The new strategy reflects the Sultanate’s firm commitment to develop its health security system in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Dr Zakariya Yahya Al Balushi, Director General of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that digital transformation is the foundation for a health system capable of predicting risks before they occur. Central to this initiative is the “Rased” programme, a smart national platform that connects field personnel with decision-makers. The programme streamlines data collection and analysis, allowing epidemiological and environmental indicators to be converted into immediate operational decisions to prevent disease outbreaks.