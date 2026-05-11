Cruise ship tourism, which has been recovering in East Africa in recent months, has received a blow following hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius in the Atlantic.

Though Kenya has described it as not a threat, the Ministry of Health and port authorities in Mombasa and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, are on alert.

In the last four months, Mombasa has recorded an increase in the number of cruise ships docking, signalling recovery from Covid-19 effects.

The new virus is reviving memories of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise ships which have made calls in Mombasa since the beginning of the year include MV Viking Sky, MS Crystal Symphony, MS SH Diana, MS Europa, MS Ambiance and Norwegian Dawn.

The ships bring hundreds of tourists, many of whom participate in “cruise-to-park” programmes, visiting Tsavo East, Amboseli and Shimba Hills National Parks.

Health personnel have reviewed screen protocols at border points to inspect vessels for rodent infestations.“You are instructed to inspect incoming cargo at entries, including the port of Mombasa, to avert any spread of hantavirus. Any suspicion should be communicated as protocol provided,” reads the communication to port health authorities.

Inchcape Shipping Services Operations Manager, Bwanaheri Lali, said it is the low season but measures have been put in place to ensure Kenyans and tourists are safe.

Inchcape is a clearing company that handles cruise ships.“The high cruise ship season is August to September. There are protocol reviews whenever there is such a threat and we hope the virus will be contained,” Mr Lali said.“With new reports of the virus, the industry will have a double hit, considering the cost of cruise has increased due to the Iran war.”Experts at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) are being equipped to sequence and identify hantavirus strains.

Public health officials in Kenya took the initiative after the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed a hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Most of cruise ships operate between the Atlantic and Indian ocean circuit, exposing East Africa and island nations like Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros to such threats.

The Indian Ocean circuit is a vibrant, growing cruise destination, especially focusing on East Africa and the surrounding islands. The 2024–26 period has witnessed luxury arrivals in Mombasa and other regional ports.

These itineraries connect the Seychelles, Zanzibar, Mombasa and South Africa, often catering to tourists interested in blending beach relaxation, cultural exploration and wildlife safaris.

With global travel inter-connected, the possibility of the rodent-borne pathogen crossing borders has prompted reviews of epidemiological surveillance.

As of Wednesday, three of the ship’s 147 passengers had died since it sailed from Argentina, to its current berth off the coast of Cape Verde, according to the WHO.

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