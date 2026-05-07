Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) unveiled a new national strategy and smart surveillance platform aimed at predicting and containing disease outbreaks before they escalate, marking a significant advancement in the country’s public health preparedness framework.

This was announced during a launch ceremony held under the patronage of Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, in the presence of officials and specialists from various health institutions.

The National Strategy for Vector Surveillance reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to advancing the national health security system in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. The strategy aims to shift from conventional response-based approaches to a proactive model grounded in foresight and scientific analysis of field indicators.

Speaking at the event, Dr Zakariya bin Yahya al Balushi, Director-General of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said digital transformation in health surveillance represents a cornerstone in building a healthcare system capable of predicting risks before they occur, rather than merely responding after outbreaks emerge.

He stressed that epidemiological surveillance is no longer an option, but a strategic necessity to safeguard public health.

Dr al Balushi also highlighted the importance of integration between the health, environmental and municipal sectors through an effective national partnership that embodies the “One Health” concept.

He noted that the initiative aligns directly with Oman Vision 2040, which places innovation, efficiency and service quality among its top priorities, adding that the launch marks the beginning of a new phase of integrated institutional work aimed at enhancing national readiness and protecting community health.

The ceremony also featured the launch of the “Rased” programme, a smart national platform designed to serve as a technological link between field teams and decision-makers.

The platform is designed to unify procedures and accelerate data transmission with high efficiency, enabling epidemiological, entomological and climate indicators to be translated into immediate operational decisions capable of containing risks before they escalate into outbreaks.

Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki toured the accompanying exhibition, which included an interactive introductory section on the “Rased” platform, models showcasing the latest field surveillance technologies, and displays highlighting the integration of epidemiological, environmental and demographic data.

The launch marks a new institutional phase that positions the Sultanate of Oman among advanced countries adopting international best practices in integrated vector management. Through this system, the Ministry of Health aims to reduce response times, improve resource allocation and ensure the protection of public health while sustaining national health achievements.

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