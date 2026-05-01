The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) newly launched multidisciplinary liver centre is set to redefine liver disease care in South Africa. UCT clinicians will lead the first-of-its-kind centre, spanning Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT Private Academic Hospital in Cape Town, and Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha.

The centre combines hepatobiliary surgery, hepatology, gastroenterology, oncology and interventional radiology to deliver coordinated, patient-centred care within a single framework.

Coordinated liver care model

Pioneered by UCT’s Division of Radiology in partnership with the Division of General Surgery and the Division of Hepatology, the initiative introduces a coordinated liver care model not previously available in the country.

It also strengthens clinician training aligned with international best practice.

By integrating public and private healthcare, the centre combines the scale and complexity of public sector cases with the advanced technology and efficiencies of private care, supported by UCT’s academic and teaching platform.

Project lead and UCT clinician Dr Dale Creamer said the centre addresses a long-standing gap in patient understanding and care.

“Here we empower patients to learn about their liver disease and to understand it and provide them with world-class collaborative care that they need to treat it,” said Creamer.

The centre applies an evidence-based, individualised approach.

Services range from early diagnosis and personalised treatment plans to minimally invasive procedures and complex surgeries, including liver transplants.

Multidisciplinary care

“Liver disease is complex and should receive subspecialist, multidisciplinary care.

“The liver centre offers exactly this, and this is what really makes it unique because patients have never received this level of care under one roof in the country,” added Creamer.

Equipped with advanced technology and staffed by experienced clinicians across two provinces, the centre delivers a fully integrated model focused on improving patient outcomes.

“Multidisciplinary care is essential to make evidence-based decisions for our patients.

“Our approach is patient-centred and means that treatment plans are integrated, which ultimately improves outcomes for patients. It’s the gold standard of care,” he said.

Access to the centre is streamlined.

General practitioners can refer patients directly via the centre’s website, while individuals with existing liver conditions can also seek care through the same channel.

Each patient is assessed and referred to the appropriate specialist within the network.

“It (receiving care) is a seamless process with no unnecessary back and forth.

“And because we are an experienced, multidisciplinary team and operate as a centre of excellence, we offer the highest level of care, and our patients’ well-being and safety are our top priority every step of the way,” Creamer said.

Source: SA's first integrated liver transplant and treatment centre opens

UCT,University of Cape Town,oncology,Groote Schuur Hospital,UCT Private Academic Hospital,hepatology,Netcare Greenacres Hospital,patient care,Nimah Davids,interventional radiology,liver care,liver transplants,liver disease care,gastroenterology,South African liver care model,hepatobiliary surgery,Dr Dale Creamer

About Niémah Davids

Niémah Davids is a reporter at UCT News.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Ni&#233;mah Davids