MUSCAT - The number of Healthy Cities across GCC countries has reached 53, reflecting the growing adoption of the concept as a framework linking urban planning with public health, data from the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) showed.

GCC health authorities affirmed that the Healthy Cities initiative represents a practical embodiment of the philosophy of integrating health into all aspects of daily life, noting that digital transformation and health innovation have become key pillars in advancing healthcare systems across the region.

Efforts continue to intensify to strengthen the GCC’s position as a model for healthcare systems and to better align health and development policies to enhance societal well-being.

GCC countries have recorded high rates in the number of hospitals, physicians, and hospital beds per 10,000 people compared to the global average, highlighting improvements in healthcare infrastructure and service quality.

Mortality rates linked to air pollution in GCC countries range between 16 and 45 deaths per 100,000 people, according to GCC-Stat. GCC countries also recorded very low rates in mortality attributed to unsafe water, sanitation, or lack of hygiene, with the highest recorded value not exceeding 0.1 deaths per 100,000.

Similarly, mortality rates due to unintentional poisoning remained minimal, with the highest value not exceeding 0.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

The prevalence of tobacco use among individuals aged 15 years and above in GCC countries ranged between 8 percent and 18.9 percent, with the upper bound approaching the global average of 20.9 percent.