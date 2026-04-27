RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has recorded significant progress in the healthcare sector over the past decade, reaching 97.5% beneficiary satisfaction with healthcare services, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The figures, released alongside the Vision 2030 annual report as the Kingdom enters the program’s final phase, highlight key achievements across healthcare access, quality, and outcomes.

Among the milestones, more than 3 million beneficiaries have been reached through early detection screening programs, contributing to 70% of cancer cases being diagnosed at early stages, while 6 million people have benefited from premarital screening programs.

The Kingdom has also achieved notable reductions in mortality rates, including a 40% decline in deaths caused by chronic diseases and a 30% reduction in heart disease-related deaths.

Road safety improvements have led to a 50% decrease in traffic accident fatalities in 2023 compared to 2016, alongside a more than 60% drop in road accident deaths overall, surpassing global targets. Emergency response performance has also improved, with compliance rates reaching 85%.

In terms of infrastructure, Saudi Arabia has established 241 hospitals, more than 1,400 healthcare centers, and over 365 ambulances, supporting broader access to care and the expansion of digital health services.

The healthcare system has delivered over 200 million medical appointments, with more than 2,000 hospitals and healthcare centers and 7,000 pharmacies connected through integrated national digital platforms.

Additionally, more than 800 practitioners are registered with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, while over 35,000 healthcare volunteers have contributed more than 170 million hours of service.

Healthcare coverage has reached 70.4% across the Kingdom, with 59.1% of adults engaging in weekly physical activity. Meanwhile, 19% of children and adolescents are affected by obesity.

Life expectancy in Saudi Arabia has risen to 79.7 years, reflecting the cumulative impact of these efforts. By 2025, the Kingdom had received more than 19 awards from leading global organizations, with seven Saudi hospitals ranked among the world’s best and 16 cities accredited by the World Health Organization as “Healthy Cities.”

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