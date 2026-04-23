Muscat – Oman has secured a significant international health achievement that underscores the robustness of its national healthcare system and the efficacy of its strategic policies. Recent data reveals that the Healthy Life Expectancy (HALE) at birth in Oman reached 66.07 years by the end of 2023. This figure surpasses both regional and global averages, marking Oman’s transition into an advanced stage of public health quality. Unlike traditional life expectancy, which measures total years of life, this specific index focuses on the number of years an individual lives in good health, free from chronic diseases or disabilities that limit daily activity.

According to an assessment by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Oman’s performance outpaced the global average of 63.1 years and the Middle East and North Africa average of 62.7 years. This progress reflects the success of the Omani health approach in balancing longevity with a high quality of physical well-being. Analytical data further demonstrates the resilience of the national health sector; despite a slight global decline during the pandemic in 2021, Oman’s index quickly rebounded from 62.74 years to its current peak, proving the efficiency of the nation’s crisis management.

This advancement places the Sultanate on the verge of meeting the first phase of the Oman Vision 2040 targets, which aim to raise healthy life expectancy to 67 years by the end of this decade. The achievement is attributed to a strategic shift from curative care to preventive medicine, alongside the expanded use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Furthermore, the role of the individual remains a cornerstone of this success, as sustainable health quality relies heavily on daily behaviours, regular medical screenings, and the adoption of active lifestyles.

The national health vision integrates mental well-being and community awareness as essential pillars of a productive society. By placing the individual at the heart of development, Oman is investing in a future where citizens not only live longer but enjoy years characterized by high productivity and welfare. This milestone solidifies the Sultanate’s position as a regional model for sustainable health systems built on prevention, quality of life, and effective community partnership.



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