In a move that could usher in a more decentralised, entrepreneur-led healthcare model in South Africa, Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship has launched a pilot programme to equip doctors to become business owners and healthcare innovators.

Regenesys will run the initiative alongside the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority.

Unlocking funding and mentorship

The programme will equip doctors with the skills to build and run sustainable medical practices, while unlocking access to funding and mentorship.

The six-month programme, which this week will start with two pilot cohorts, includes practical immersion in existing healthcare practices.

Over the next few years, the programme aims to train up to 1,000 doctors, with a focus on those entering private practice or seeking to establish independent healthcare ventures.

Participants will receive structured entrepreneurial training, covering business design, medical billing systems, regulatory compliance, and partnerships, alongside mentorship and industry support.

The programme also introduces a funding pathway.

The top five practitioners will each receive R100,000 in grant funding to help launch their practices, while RH Fund Managers will provide access to loans of up to R1m to support equipment and infrastructure.

Filling a critical gap

Dr Reabetswe Kgoroeadira, CEO of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship, says the programme addresses a critical gap in South Africa’s healthcare ecosystem.

“Doctors are highly trained clinically, but very few are equipped to run sustainable, scalable healthcare businesses.

“This programme is about unlocking that capability so that medical professionals can extend their impact beyond the consulting room and into the broader health system.”

Kgoroeadira adds that the long-term goal is to build a new generation of healthcare entrepreneurs who can improve access, efficiency and innovation across the sector.

“We are training doctors to open practices, but we’re also enabling them to build viable enterprises that can employ others, expand access to care, and respond more effectively to the needs of their communities.

“That has direct implications for the strength and resilience of healthcare in South Africa.”

The programme is fully funded and targeted at unemployed doctors, those completing community service and professionals transitioning into private practice.

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